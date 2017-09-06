Julia Roberts Welcomes Fall With Cool Tights and Boot Pairing

Julia Roberts at the Cannes Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

Boot season is upon us, and according to Julia Roberts, pairing our boots with tights is a must this season. The actress sported sleek fishnet tights paired with black ankle boots at the Calzedonia Leg Show in Verona, Italy, this week.

Roberts, 49, has been the face of the Italian brand for four years, so of course she was in attendance at the first annual celebration of Calzedonia’s tights. The show featured the label’s newest collection, and so did Roberts, as her tights of choice were the Calzedonia Polka-Dot Fishnets. She wore the look under a pale pink minidress with a cinched waist and chic white collar.

Our super special guest from the last Show: it was breathtaking! #CalzedoniaLegShow #JuliaRoberts #Calzedonia A post shared by Calzedonia Official (@calzedonia) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Roberts showcased another tights-with-boots look earlier in the day; she wore fishnet Calzedonia tights with black Longchamp ankle boots when she spoke with the press about the Calzedonia Leg Show. Her stylist shared the look, which was worn under a black Givenchy miniskirt, on Instagram.

Not a selfie 📸! Julia Roberts mastering multitasking on a @Calzedonia press break #FaceTimeFamilyTime and touch ups by @sergenormant and @genevieveherr skirt @givenchyofficial shirt @equipmentfr shoes @longchamp TIGHTS CALZEDONIA ❤️@engelmanandco A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Calzedonia offers a wide selection of stylish tights to pair with boots, making it easy to get on board with this season’s trend.

Calzedonia Polka-Dot fishnet tights, $14.50; Calzedonia.com

Calzedonia Over-Knee tights, $14.50; Calzedonia.com

Want more?

8 Times Sarah Jessica Parker Wore Really Cool Tights This Winter

How to Get Kate Middleton’s Flawless Nude Legs & Support for High Heels With Her Style Secret Weapon

Louis Vuitton x Supreme Slippers, Calzedonia Sneaker Tights and More News From Paris