Julia Roberts Welcomes Fall With Cool Tights and Boot Pairing

Boot season is upon us, and according to Julia Roberts, pairing our boots with tights is a must this season. The actress sported sleek fishnet tights paired with black ankle boots at the Calzedonia Leg Show in Verona, Italy, this week.
Roberts, 49, has been the face of the Italian brand for four years, so of course she was in attendance at the first annual celebration of Calzedonia’s tights. The show featured the label’s newest collection, and so did Roberts, as her tights of choice were the Calzedonia Polka-Dot Fishnets. She wore the look under a pale pink minidress with a cinched waist and chic white collar.
Roberts showcased another tights-with-boots look earlier in the day; she wore fishnet Calzedonia tights with black Longchamp ankle boots when she spoke with the press about the Calzedonia Leg Show. Her stylist shared the look, which was worn under a black Givenchy miniskirt, on Instagram.
Calzedonia offers a wide selection of stylish tights to pair with boots, making it easy to get on board with this season’s trend.
Calzedonia Polka-Dot fishnet tights, $14.50; Calzedonia.com
Calzedonia Over-Knee tights, $14.50; Calzedonia.com
