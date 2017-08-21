Before TV Fame, Judge Judy Knew She ‘Made It’ When She Could Afford This Luxury Brand’s Shoes

A household name, Judge Judy made a career for herself on daytime TV. Since the mid-1990s, her reality court show has handled civil cases filled with dramatic feuds between families and friends over contract breaches, personal injuries, ownership rights and more.

“Judge Judy” is still in production today, with its 21st season just coming to an end. Recently, her archive of the 20-plus years of episodes earned her $200 million in an excellent sale.

Before she was Judge Judy, Judy Sheindlin was a family court judge in the Bronx with her children in college. Though successful, she was unable to afford the luxuries associated with a famed television persona. In those days, she had her eyes on a $500 pair of black Robert Clergerie shoes that her income would not allow.

Years later, after the fame of “Judge Judy” set in, Sheindlin found the Clergerie shoes in Beverly Hills and bought them at the full retail price. “I knew I’d really made it,” she told Page Six.

Since 1981, Robert Clergerie has celebrated the French shoemaking tradition, providing an option for the astute and bold woman. Earlier this year, David Tourniaire-Beauciel was named creative director of Robert Clergerie.

With a long resume of experience with French fashion labels, Tourniaire-Beauciel aims to bring the French touch of Clergerie to women around the world.