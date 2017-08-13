Jordyn Woods Launches True Religion’s Baby Fit Collection & Brand Teases New Shoes for Fall

Jordyn Woods launches True Religion's Baby Fit collection. Courtesy of True Religion

True Religion celebrated the launch of its new Baby Fit jeans at Ysabel restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday and announced plans to add new styles to its footwear collection.

“We’re excited about what’s coming for fall,” shared chief marketing officer Tara Peyrache. “We’ve got three new low-top styles in burgundy and other colors.” Peyrache added that customer demand for more of True Religion’s shoes has grown since relaunching into the footwear category in March.

L-R: Yovnna Ventura, chief marketing officer Tara Peyrache and Jordyn Woods launch True Religion’s Baby Fit collection. Courtesy of True Religion

The kickoff event for its Baby Fit denim line included some stylish appearances by celebrity fans of the brand. “Life of Kylie” star Jordyn Woods entertained guests while wearing the Jennie Curvy Skinny jean with a lingerie-inspired black top and lace-up booties.

The event included DJ set by Woods and Lion Babe and highlighted the introduction of four new fits to the True Religion assortment. “Empire” actress and singer Serayah teamed the Cameron Boyfriend jeans with a sheer black top and glitter pumps, and model Stassie Karanikolaou complemented her Halle Super Skinny jeans with a plunging black top and strappy sandals.

Previously speaking to FN about the brand’s venture into shoes, Peyrache said True Religion’s line of sleek unisex sneaker-boots designed in-house that dropped in December quickly sold out in seven days.

Stassie Karanikolaou wears True Religion jeans with strappy black sandals. Courtesy of True Religion

The footwear features a semi-soft nappa leather upper, gold-tone detail embossed with a horseshoe logo and a honeycomb pattern on the sole. Colorways include midnight black, ice white and crimson. A special edition of the shoe was designed in denim.

Before taking the footwear design in-house, the jeans brand licensed out its name in fall 2007 with GMI Footwear. In spring 2011, the label partnered with Titan Industries Inc. on a collection of nearly 30 styles, including flats, wedges and stilettos in metallic hues and bright exotic skins.