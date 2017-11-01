Luxury Sneaker Icon Jon Buscemi Sells Spanish-Style 1920s Villa for $3M

Jon Buscemi Rex Shutterstock

The king of over-the-top luxury sneakers has just closed a $3 million deal on his lavish Los Angeles home.

Jon Buscemi, a shoe designer and founder of the Buscemi brand, sold the four-bedroom villa for $3.05 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. Having put the 3,300-square-foot property on the market exactly two months ago, Buscemi found a buyer to shell out $200,000 more than he paid for it in the summer of 2016.

Buscemi is but one in a long list of the villa’s A-list residents. The Spanish-style domicile had, over the last several years, passed through the hands of actor Olivia Wilde and famous Muppets puppeteer Brian Henson and been rented by stars like Natalie Portman and Joe Jonas.

Built in 1929, the four-bedroom house has white walls, high ceilings, stained-glass windows, a tiled courtyard and a red tile roof. It also comes with sprawling terrace gardens, a gazebo waterfall and a large terrace leading onto views of both the city and the Los Angeles canyon.

After years spent working as a Wall Street banker, Buscemi decided to turn his very large sneaker collection into a career by going into fashion and, later, designing his own line of shoes.