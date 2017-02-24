John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Red-Carpet Style Through the Years

By / 16 mins ago
John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen at View Slideshow
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
REX Shutterstock

Judging from their Instagram posts and appearances on the red carpet, singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen are a fun and fabulous couple. Some would argue they have it all — talent, beauty, a sense of humor and plenty of style.

We can’t wait to see what Legend, who will perform songs from “La La Land” at the Oscars on Sunday, and Teigen will be wearing to the Academy Awards ceremony because they always bring their style A-game. At last year’s Oscars, Teigen glowed in a beaded floor-length Marchesa gown with burgundy floral accents, while Legend looked sharp in a black tux.

Related
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Already Has a Pair of Baby Yeezys

chrissy teigen john legend red carpet styleThe couple at the Academy Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

Last month, the pair hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes dressed to kill. Teigen wore a dress by Marchesa for the occasion, while Legend sported another black tux.

chrissy teigen john legend red carpet styleThe couple at the Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

At the Grammys this year, the couple looked flawless: Teigen wore a revealing Roberto Cavalli black dress and Jimmy Choo heels, while Legend wore a black suit paired with a salmon-hued shirt.

Couples Red Carpet StylesJohn Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys. REX Shutterstock

For more of the couple’s best looks, check out the gallery below.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s