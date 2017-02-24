John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Red-Carpet Style Through the Years

View Slideshow John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REX Shutterstock

Judging from their Instagram posts and appearances on the red carpet, singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen are a fun and fabulous couple. Some would argue they have it all — talent, beauty, a sense of humor and plenty of style.

We can’t wait to see what Legend, who will perform songs from “La La Land” at the Oscars on Sunday, and Teigen will be wearing to the Academy Awards ceremony because they always bring their style A-game. At last year’s Oscars, Teigen glowed in a beaded floor-length Marchesa gown with burgundy floral accents, while Legend looked sharp in a black tux.

The couple at the Academy Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

Last month, the pair hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes dressed to kill. Teigen wore a dress by Marchesa for the occasion, while Legend sported another black tux.

The couple at the Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

At the Grammys this year, the couple looked flawless: Teigen wore a revealing Roberto Cavalli black dress and Jimmy Choo heels, while Legend wore a black suit paired with a salmon-hued shirt.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys. REX Shutterstock

For more of the couple’s best looks, check out the gallery below.