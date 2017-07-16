Jodie Whittaker Named First Female ‘Doctor Who’ — A Look at Her Elegant Style

View Slideshow Jodie Whittaker has been cast has the 13th 'Doctor Who.' REX Shutterstock

On Sunday, the BBC named actress Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor Who, making her the first woman to assume the role of one of the world’s most iconic sci-fi characters on television. She takes over for Peter Capaldi, who has held the role since 2013.

The new doctor’s identity was revealed in a trailer broadcast at the end of the Wimbledon men’s singles final today.

“I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey, with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet,” Whittaker said of being cast as the new Time Lord. “It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

Here, we take a look back at some of the “Broadchurch” star’s best style moments.

At the 2016 British Independent Film Awards, the 35 year-old actress donned black asymmetrical pumps from Christian Louboutin with a sophisticated black dress.

Jodie Whittaker at the British Independent Film Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

For the National Television Awards, Whittaker wore metallic red heels with a black-and-cream-colored ensemble.

Jodie Whittaker attending the 2016 National Television Awards. REX Shutterstock

For the premiere of “Adult Life Skills,” the new Doctor sported pointy-toed pumps with a star-patterned dress.

Jodie Whittaker at the ‘Adult Life Skills’ film premiere at the 2016 Edinburgh International Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more of Jodie Whittaker’s standout style.