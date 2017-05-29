Joaquin Phoenix Closes the Cannes Red Carpet in Very Affordable Sneakers & More Celeb Style

L-R: Uma Thurman, Joaquin Phoenix and Jessica Chastain at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival bowed today, wrapping 11 days (May 17-28) of celebrities making glamorous turns on the red carpet in the South of France.

Movie stars and supermodels stepped out in sleek dresses and shoes to ascend the staircase at the Palais des Festivals, and some of the last entertainers who helped close the ceremony made it a spectacular grand finale.

Joaquin Phoenix (left) wears Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers on the final day of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Among the many luxury brands that appeared on the red carpet, Joaquin Phoenix eschewed high-end footwear for a very affordable shoe when he paired his black suit with matching Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Uma Thurman had a golden moment in a shimmery Versace fringe dress with matching metallic gold sandals.

Uma Thurman wears a Versace gold fringe dress with matching metallic sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain cut a romantic figure in a bespoke white Zuhair Murad crepe dress that featured ornate red crystal embellishments. The actress continued the red palette down to her shoes, where she completed the look in Christian Louboutin’s Marchavekel peep-toe platforms with knot detail.

Jessica Chastain wears a Zuhair Murad crepe dress with red velvet Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

The designer got a good look at the footwear on the star when he made an appearance on the red carpet, too. Louboutin looked dapper in a black suit teamed with black and white patent leather shoes.