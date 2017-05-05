Why Jessie James Decker Has Been Wearing Heels Since Forever

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker REX Shutterstock.

You may know Jessie James Decker from her music or from her reality-show days. The country singer starred alongside husband and NFL player Eric Decker on E!’s “Eric & Jessie: Game On.” Though the show only lasted two seasons, viewers fell in love with the couple as they juggled family, fame and football, and their fans still can’t get enough.

Since then, Decker has given birth to two children and been in and out of the limelight. But with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she’s still an open book, regardless of the fact that she is no longer on television.

She told Footwear News, “When I decided to not do [the show] anymore, I felt like I didn’t want to disappoint all my new fans by taking that away and making them feel like they were shut out. So I tried to keep it an open book on my Instagram. There’s not a lot of thought or preconceived plan there, and it does come off as authentic, [because] whatever you see me put out there is exactly how I am at home. That’s just me.”

And her authenticity translates to her businesses.

An ambassador for The Original Muck Boot Company, Decker said the partnership was an organic one. “They reached out to me because they had seen me wearing Muck Boots already,” she said. “I’m from the South, and everyone kind of knows what Muck Boots are. I’ve just always worn them, so it was a pretty natural fit.”

For Decker, comfort is always key, but when it comes to wearing heels, that’s an easy decision. “I’m 5-foot-1, so I’ve been wearing heels forever — and I wear them constantly because I’m so short and I’ve married a giant man,” she said. “I need some height, and I’ve got to not look crazy standing next to him. So heels are no big deal.”

It’s been more than two years since the “Wanted” singer has released any music, but with her latest EP, “Gold,” which she released in February, her music career is back in full swing. Decker is also back to performing onstage across the country, and she plans to glam up her style.

She said: “I tend to not dress up for shows as much as other artists do. And I should — I’m getting better at it. There have been times when I’ve seriously thrown on denim shorts and a T-shirt and boots. I know it’s time to step it up and glam it up a bit, but I’m just one of those girls who keep it simple and comfortable.”

But Decker’s work life doesn’t stop at music; she’s also a clothing designer. Her label, Kittenish, launched in 2015 and continues to expand.

“That’s a big part of my life now,” said Decker. “It’s just another way to express my creativity. The word ‘kittenish’ defines where I’m at: sexy, confident, and cute and playful, and that’s how the clothes are reflected. They are meant to make you feel confident.”

