Jessica Simpson’s All-Time Favorite Halloween Costume and Family Traditions

Just in time for Halloween, Footwear News caught up with some designers to see how far they go when it comes to the holiday. For Jessica Simpson, Halloween is always a home run. In years past she’s dressed up as Sandy from “Grease,” or her version, known as “Sandra Double Dee,” as well as supermodel Christie Brinkley from “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”

This year, Simpson said she was keeping her costume a surprise, but it definitely won’t disappoint. As we wait to see what she has in store, read Simpson’s best Halloween memory, along with Christian Siriano and Loeffler Randall designer, Jessie Randall’s, Halloween plans.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson’s mummy Halloween costume. Courtesy image

Best Halloween memory: “That would have to be when I announced my first pregnancy with my daughter Maxwell. I thought it would be fun to make a nontraditional announcement, so I put a mummy costume together, took a picture of myself in it and sent out the photo saying: ‘I’m going to be a mummy!’ Honorable mention is the year one of my high school friends and I dressed up as a picnic table.”

My traditions: “I love Halloween, and I love traditions. Since I have had my kids, I’ve hosted a Halloween party for all of my friends and their families. It’s amazing to watch the group multiply as more little ones are added to the mix each year. And I love seeing them all express themselves through their costumes.”

Christian Siriano

Brad Walsh and Christian Siriano Rex Shutterstock

My costume this year: “I love to dress up for Halloween, and we usually go all-out. My husband and I are normally the type of couple that complements one another, and this year we are going as a crystallized king and queen.”

Best Halloween memory: “Some of the costumes we have come up with are fun to look back on. We have been tons of Disney characters, such as Ariel and Prince Eric [from “The Little Mermaid”], Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, and Lumiere and Babette from [“Beauty and the Beast”]. But I think the best was our Picasso paintings costumes. They were amazing. Also, making Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit gown last year was so fun.”

My traditions: “We always throw a big party with friends and try to stop by Heidi Klum’s bash because it’s amazing to see what she has cooked up. My favorite fall tradition is apple picking Connecticut and carving pumpkins at our house in Danbury.”

Jessie Randall

Jessie Randall Rex Shutterstock

My costume this year: “I’m definitely more the one coordinating all the other costumes in my house versus dressing up myself. This year we’ve got a panda, ninja and Sia.”

Best Halloween memory: “My daughter usually has awesome ideas for costumes. Last year she went as Sophia from ‘The Golden Girls,’ and it was amazing.”

My traditions: “We love to go to Hank’s Pumpkintown [Water Mill, N.Y.] with the kids to do all the fall things. They have a Halloween party at their school, and then we trick or treat in Windsor Terrace [Brooklyn, N.Y.], which is super-fun.”

