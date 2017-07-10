Jessica Simpson Turns 37: A Look Back at Her Favorite Statement Shoes

View Slideshow Jessica Simpson. REX Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson turns 37 today and to celebrate that, FN is taking a closer look at the singer, actress, and businesswoman’s shoe style.

If you follow the shoe designer on Instagram, you’ll notice that she often does #ShoeCrushSaturday, in which she shares a photo of shoes she’s, well, crushing on.

Want a sneak peek into Simpson’s shoe closet? Look no further. In this post from a few weeks ago, the mother-of-two shared an image featuring Christian Louboutins and plenty of leopard print.

To all my cougars and cubs #Grrrr #ShoeCrushSaturday 🐯 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

It seems that the star has a taste for statement shoes, just from looking at her Instagram. In another fun #ShoeCrushSaturday post back in March, Simpson revealed she was having trouble deciding on pink or black Miu Miu pear-embellished slides. “Decisions, decisions…” she captioned the pic.

Decisions, decisions… #ShoeCrushSaturday A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

To peep more of Jessica Simpson’s shoe style, check out the gallery ahead.

