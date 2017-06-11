Jessica Chastain Is Officially Married — Find Out Who Attended the Actresses’ Nuptials

Jessica Chastain married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo on June 10 in Italy. REX Shutterstock

It’s official — Jessica Chastain is a married woman. The actress, 40, on June 10 wed fashion exec Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in an Italian ceremony. The longtime couple tied the knot in the city of Treviso at Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera in front of friends and family, including “Interstellar” costar Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, as well as British actress Emily Blunt.

“The wedding was stunning,” according to a report in E! News. “Jessica’s dress was perfect and you could tell she was very nervous walking down the aisle.”

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt attend the wedding of Jessica Chastain. REX Shutterstock

For the nuptials, Hathaway opted for a red and fuchsia bohemian style gown with blue thong sandals, accessorizing with a chunky turquoise necklace and sunglasses. Blunt, on the other hand, donned a hot pink floral midi dress with silver ankle strap sandals.

Edgar Ramirez at Jessica Chastain’s pre-wedding party in Venice. Instagram

Also in attendance was Chastain’s “Zero Dark Thirty” costar Edgar Ramirez, who posted several videos from the pre-wedding celebration in Venice on his Instagram story the night before, June 9, as well as Italian socialites Valentina Scambia and Bianca Brandolini D’adda.

Bianca Brandolini D’adda at the wedding of Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. REX Shutterstock

Brandolini D’adda wore a lacy two-piece set with black thong sandals for the event, while Scambia donned a pink and nude tulle gown paired with green velvet platform sandals.