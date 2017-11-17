Jessica Chastain’s Sultry Look Is All About Her Legs With Thigh-High Slit at AFI Fest

Jessica Chastain poses at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain shined in an elegant gown and strappy sandals at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles yesterday.

While Chastain’s floor-skimming, high-necklined Elie Saab dress looked demure from the front, a dramatic thigh-high slit highlighted her toned legs and added a sultry element to the look.

Jessica Chastain, clad in an Elie Saab gown and Paul Andrew sandals, poses on the red carpet at AFI Fest in Los Angeles Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

On her feet, Chastain continued the sensual vibe with shiny black Paul Andrew sandals. With a thin heel and criss-cross ankle straps, the shoes flattered the Oscar winner’s feet.

@jessicachastain fashion twirling her @eliesaabworld and @piaget @cwoodhair @kdeenihan @itsamandalim @paulandrew shoes 👠 #AFI Gala @saharsanjar A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Chastain appeared at AFI Fest for the premiere of her new film, “Molly’s Game.” In the movie, Chastain plays Molly Bloom, a real-life Olympic-class skier who ran an exclusive, high-stakes poker game for years before being arrested by the FBI.

“Molly’s Game” will be out in theaters this January.

