Jessica Chastain’s Best Fashion Moments At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

View Slideshow Jessica Chastain REX Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain made headlines while at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and though her fashion statements were quite memorable, it was her words on the depiction of women in film that went viral.

“I’ve watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies. And the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that I saw represented. And it was quite disturbing to me, to be honest,” she said during a press conference on Sunday. “I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life — ones that are proactive, have their own agency, don’t just react to the men around them. They have their own point of view.”

Chastain served on the jury for the film festival and made many appearances over the course of the nearly two-week event. Thanks to celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, the actress came prepared with many glamorous looks — most memorably that emerald-green Dior dress.

Chastain wore the custom silk dress and coat, inspired by one of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs from her first couture collection for Dior, at the premiere of “The Meyerowitz Stories.” She paired the ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Jessica Chastain in Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a green Dior dress at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Another eye-catching look came at the “Okja” premiere. Chastain wore a custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture dress featuring tassel fringe and intricate beading with matching lavender platform heels.

I didnt get to pull out this move on the red carpet #fittingphoto …………………………… repost from @elizabethstewart1 #Fitting photos with @jessicachastain @givenchyofficial #Cannes17 A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on May 20, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Chastain also wasn’t afraid to ditch the dress; she opted for suits on multiple occasions.

Click through the gallery to see her memorable red carpet fashion moments at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Want more?

Joaquin Phoenix Closes the Cannes Red Carpet in Very Affordable Sneakers & More Celeb Style

All the Shoes Celebs Are Wearing in Cannes That You Can Buy Now

Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, Nicki Minaj & More Best Dressed Celebs at 2017 amfAR’s Gala Cannes