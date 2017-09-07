Jessica Biel’s Latest Look Is All About Her Legs in Sheer Dress & Matching See-Through Pumps

View Slideshow Jessica Biel in New York City. Splash News

Jessica Biel made an appearance to promote her series “The Sinner” on Tuesday at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City wearing an unexpectedly bold look. The actress stepped out in an all-black ensemble that put all the attention on her legs, featuring a floral miniskirt cut short around the upper thigh, a sheer polka dot top that had a high collar and matching see-through Christian Louboutin pumps. It’s a daring outfit that perfectly transitions between summer and fall.

We couldn’t be more here for the sultry transparency of it all, especially within her 4-inch stilettos. The Italian shoes were made with mesh, black lace overlay with standout patent black leather along the side. To make the heels even more interesting, glitter was added to the printed mesh, allowing it to glisten as she walked the concrete jungle.

If you’re looking to treat yourself this fall, these Christian Louboutins are the way to go.

Jessica Biel in New York City. Splash News

Christian Louboutin Neoalto mesh pumps, $795; matchesfashion.com

Click through the gallery to see Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake‘s style through the years.

Want more?

The Best Christian Louboutin Shoes on the Oscars Red Carpet

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Couple Style Through the Years

The ‘Gross’ Thing Jessica Biel Has Kept for 32 Years

Baby Shoe Inspiration for Silas Timberlake