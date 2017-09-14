Jessica Biel ‘Dirty Dances’ on ‘Ellen’ Wearing 4-Inch Heels

Jessica Biel Courtesy of YouTube

Jessica Biel made quite the entrance on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.” The actress arrived dancing through the audience to the “Dirty Dancing” hit song “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” only to meet up with Ellen DeGeneres’ TV counterpart and professional dancer, tWitch.

The two casually danced together before they wowed the crowd by re-creating the famous lift from “Dirty Dancing” — and they nailed it. Not to mention the fact that all the while, Biel opted to wear 4-inch Christian Louboutin heels.

Biel’s shoes were detailed in color-block leather, featuring a wide ankle cuff that clearly offered her great support. Watch the fun moment below.

“Justin [Timberlake] is a really good dancer. Have y’all tried that?”asked DeGeneres afterwards. Biel responded, “Yes, I make him do stuff like that all the time, and, like, his back goes out. It’s a disaster.”

The actress was on hand to promote her popular drama series “The Sinner,” while also divulging some details as to what her husband Justin thinks about her make-out scene.

Christian Louboutin Harler Pumps, $895; saksfifthavenue.com

