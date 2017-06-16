These Are the Sneakers Jessica Alba Can’t Stop Wearing

Jessica Alba is NYC celebrating the launch of her new show "Planet Of The Apps." Splash

PSA: Jessica Alba has a new favorite pair of sneakers.

The 36-year-old actress has been consistently photographed lately wearing the same pair of white leather platform sneakers from Vince. Alba has been in NYC celebrating the launch of her new show “Planet Of The Apps” alongside co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am and businessman Gary Vaynerchuk.

On Thursday, the star was spotted heading to an appearance on “The View” donning the simple sneaks, paired with an M. Martin spring ’17 silk belted trench coat.

Jessica Alba in NYC on June 15. Splash

The day before, the mom of two was photographed leaving her hotel wearing the same kicks with a grey maxi dress and an army jacket from The Great.

Jessica Alba out and about in NYC on June 14. Splash

On the same day, the actress was seen wearing a brown sweater coat with jeans and of course, her white sneakers from Vince.

Jessica Alba arriving at her hotel in NYC on June 14. Splash

Then, the Honest Company founder was spotted for the fourth time, pairing the shoes with an oversized shirtdress and a Salvatore Ferragamo crossbody bag.

Jessica Alba out and about in NYC on June 14. Splash

To shop the style, check out the link below.

Vince ‘Warren’ Slip-On Sneaker, $225; nordstrom.com

