Jessica Alba Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3

Jessica Alba made a big announcement on Instagram last night.

In an adorable Boomerang clip, the pregnant actress was joined by her daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, for a surprise gender reveal of their newest family member. While Alba looks on excitedly, her girls each pull a ribbon attached to a large box, which opens to spill out a flurry of blue confetti and balloons.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

“[My husband] Cash Warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce …” Alba wrote, adding a series of hashtags including #officiallyoutnumbered and #cantwaittospoilhim.

Alba’s announcement comes three months after she shared the big news on social media that she is expecting her third child. During an appearance last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 36-year-old shared her excitement about expanding her family.

“We’re super stoked,” she said. “It’s gonna be a whole situation.” She went on to reveal some of her pregnancy cravings, telling Fallon that in addition to Japanese food, she “dreams about desserts.”

Considering her daughters’ reigning status as two of Hollywood’s best-dressed kids, we can’t wait to see the cool spin that Alba puts on boys’ style. In the meantime, we rounded up some spiffy shoe looks we’d love to see in baby boy Warren’s closet. Check out styles for her baby boy.