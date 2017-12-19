Jessica Alba & Olivia Munn Twin in Black Thigh-High Boots

Olivia Munn (L) and Jessica Alba Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Munn and Jessica Alba twinned in black and white looks — both anchoring their outfits with chic thigh-high boots — as they stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday.

The famous duo opted for simple yet trendy looks with their chic boots and classic color combinations. Munn sported a black and white striped tunic with her thigh-highs. She wore her dark locks in a bun, accessorizing with oversized sunglasses. The “Office Christmas Party” star selected suede boots with tassel detailing on the top.

Alba opted for a black dress, which she paired with tights and an oversized sweater. She wore her hair down, sporting tortoiseshell sunglasses and dark nail polish to tie her look together. The “Fantastic Four” actress — who is expecting her third child with Cash Warren — opted for flat boots that landed just over the knee.

Munn often selects thigh-high boots for casual days spent out and about, upgrading the look with a heel. The 37-year-old has also sported such boots at the airport, upgrading casual looks with some extra height and adding a sensual element to her style. Other times, the former “Newsroom” actress chooses slip-on sneakers — ZCD is a favorite brand of hers — while running errands or catching a flight.

Alba most often sports sneakers on the streets. The 36-year-old is a fan of Vince’s slip-on kicks, which come with a slight platform, and she also likes Gucci’s celebrity-favorite Ace sneakers.

