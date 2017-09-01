Gregory Peck’s Model Grandson Talks About His Muses and Personal Style

Zackary Peck is featured in Jerusalem Sandals' spring '18 campaign. Courtesy of brand

Zackary Peck has some big shoes to fill. The up-and-coming actor and model is the grandson of the late Academy Award-winning actor Gregory Peck and son of former supermodel Cheryl Tiegs.

However, Peck’s carving out his own niche in both fields, which includes being featured in Jerusalem Sandals’ new spring ’18 online marketing campaign that kicks off in February, shot by photographer Rodney Ray.

Here, Peck talks about his personal style, fashion advice from his mother and favorite actors.

Fashion philosophy: “When you dress up, you don’t have to worry about making a bad first impression. If you take care of yourself, people are more likely to trust you right off the bat.”

My personal style: “My grandfather dressed almost exclusively in Huntsman, a Savile Row [label], and I’ve been doing some modeling for [the company]. They’ve just released a Gregory Peck tweed, a pattern he loved that they’d [stopped] making. I [now] have a suit in the [fabric].”

Zackary Peck steps into a pair of Jerusalem Sandals for its spring ’18 campaign. Courtesy of brand

Favorite shoe looks: “Right now, I’m living in Los Angeles where everything’s a bit more casual. [In addition] to Jerusalem Sandals, I’ve been wearing Converse x John Varvatos. I also like George Cleverley, an English bespoke brand. A lot of my grandfather’s shoes were by George Cleverley. I also have Chelsea boots by J.M. Weston.”

Best fashion advice my mother gave me: “It’s [about] putting that little extra care or thought into [how I look]. I like to make sure my pajamas don’t have holes, or when I go to the gym, my outfit is [pulled] together.”

Partnering with Jerusalem Sandals: “[People] were hiking across the desert in sandals like these for thousands of years. I liked how primal and safe I felt in them. They work.”

Favorite Gregory Peck movie: “I always loved “The Omen.” I thought it was exciting and cool that my [grandfather] was in a thriller. [Next], ‘To Kill a Mockingbird, for all the reasons the world’s loved it. I’m actually expecting a son and naming him Atticus. I also thought ‘The Guns of Navarone’ was a lot of fun.”

Favorite actors: “Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig. I think Tom Hardy can do more with his eyes than other actors with their entire bodies.”

Next project: “A Huntsman [fashion] shoot. I’ve also just wrapped up a music video for a friend of mine, director David Findlay.”

