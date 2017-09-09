Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Nicky Hilton, left, and Paris Hilton at Jeremy Scott's spring '18 NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

Stars were on the runway as well as holding court on the front row at Jeremy Scott’s spring ’18 New York Fashion Week show on Friday.

Boldface name catwalk queens Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie, Coco Rocha, Devon Aoki, Jourdan Dunn, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk and more strutted in the L.A.-based designer’s wares while his celebrity fans watched the colorful parade of fashion.

Scott’s longtime friends Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton posed for photos clad in black dresses with matching shoes — Nicky in pumps and Paris in booties.

“Congratulations @itsJeremyScott for 20 years in #fashion! 🎉 So proud of you & all your success! Your clothes, personality & heart light up a room. 🔥 Love you so much! Keep #Killingit” Paris captioned a throwback photo alongside Scott on Instagram.

Vanessa Hudgens sizzled in an orange jacket teamed with a black crop top and mini skirt with matching pumps.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon rocked a yellow satin dress with black peep-toe sandals that were covered in studs.

