Look at JLo Strike Her Pain-Free Pose in These Sparkling Sandals at ‘Shades of Blue’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez sparkles from head to toe in a Zuhair Murad dress and sandals at the season two premiere of "Shades of Blue." REX Shutterstock.

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of sexy stiletto heels — but comfort isn’t a concession she’s willing to make.

So the 47-year-old put one of her go-to techniques for pain-free strutting into action on Wednesday in a pair of sky-high sandals in New York City for her new TV show.

Detail of Jennifer Lopez’s sandals. REX Shutterstock

Sparkling from head-to-toe in an embellished ensemble, the “Shades of Blue” star posed in a manner that redistributed her bodyweight in a pair of high heels while smiling for the camera.

The entertainer teamed the gray glittery shoes with a two-piece outfit by Zuhair Murad.

The alluring number featured a sleeveless plunging top and a matching pant with a hem that cut just above her sandal ankle straps.

Jennifer Lopez sparkles from head to toe in a Zuhair Murad dress and sandals alongside Ray Liotta at the season two premiere of “Shades of Blue.” REX Shutterstock

Speaking to Footwear News previously about her new collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, the singer-actress cited years of practice standing in heels before she discovered how to minimize discomfort.

“By wearing heels frequently, you figure out how to distribute your weight and posture so that all the pressure isn’t only on the arches of your feet,” she revealed, “which is what usually causes pain.”

Ali Lohan wears boots at the season two premiere of “Shades of Blue.” REX Shutterstock.

In her crime drama, she plays a detective secretly working in an anti-corruption unit who finds members of her team on the wrong side of the law.

She was joined by her co-star, Ray Liotta and Ali Lohan at the event.

Season two of the series premieres on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.