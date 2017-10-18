J. Lo Was Red Hot in Bedazzled Bralette and Boots at the Tidal x Brooklyn Concert

Jennifer Lopez went with a sultry spring ’18 Michael Ngo runway look for her Tidal X: Brooklyn performance. Courtesy of Instagram

Jay-Z’s global music streaming service Tidal embarked upon the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday to host its third annual Tidal X benefit concert. Media mogul Jay-Z, himself, headlined the show alongside more than 30 acts, including a bedazzled Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez tapped designer Michael Ngo for her performance fit — an all-red look straight from the designer’s spring ’18 runway. The fiery ensemble featured an oversized moto-zip hoodie and patent high-waisted bottoms that were completed with glimmering FireStone Boots.

About last night… A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

The Bronx is in here… #Tidal #barclayscenter #brooklyn #benefitconcert #puertorico #boricua A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Other artists that performed at the show included Cardi B — who wore one of her favorite designers, Christian Louboutin — Remy Ma, Yo Gotti, Vic Mensa and Willow Smith, among others.

Beyonce, who also opted for Christian Louboutin heels, also attended the event, wearing a custom emerald green Walter Mendez grecian gown.

Cardi B poses at the Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert in a turquoise dress and Louboutin pumps Oct. 17. Rex Shutterstock

Since the series began in 2015, the Tidal X concert has raised more than $3 million for charitable causes. This year’s affair will support relief efforts for the various hurricanes that have impacted several communities, including Puerto Rico.

Want more?

J-Lo’s Casual Date Night Outfit Looked Sultry With Nude Peekaboo Bra & These 6-Inch Heels

Beyoncé Arrives To Tidal X Concert In Christian Louboutin

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj Slay in Sheer Gowns and Red-Soled Heels at Tidal Concert