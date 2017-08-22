Jennifer Lopez Elevated Her Vegas Showgirl Outfit With Crystal-Covered Heels in New Photo Shoot

Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of her latest photo shoot on Instagram. Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez did a show-stopping number for her latest photo shoot. The star took part in Paper magazine’s special Sin City issue and opened up about her first residency in Las Vegas for her show “All I Have” at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

In keeping with the theme, J-Lo glammed up and stripped down in several pairs of lingerie for the shoot. One look that sparkled above the rest was the singer’s black and white backstage pose, in which she wore a glistening embellished bodysuit with fishnet stockings and shiny Christian Louboutin pumps. The photo may not have been in color, but the shoes’ Swarovski crystals layered over see-through mesh material still jumped off Lopez’s Instagram, where we initially encountered the picture.

She has shows scheduled through the end of September, so our only question is, will this ensemble make it into her finale?

Back to Vegas… PAPER MAGAZINE OUT NOW! @papermagazine #VivaLasPaper #AlliHave #JLoVegas A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Christian Louboutin Follies Strass heels, $1,195; christianlouboutin.com

