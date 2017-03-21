Jennifer Lopez’s Revealing Dress Showed Off Her Christian Louboutin Pumps

Jennifer Lopez loves to show off a little (or a lot) of leg on the red carpet, and Monday night was no exception.
The star attended NBC Universal’s Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles wearing an Elie Saab embellished, belted dress that featured an up-to-there slit. The dress showed off her super-high Christian Louboutin “So Kate” black pumps.
Lopez posed on the red carpet with Jenna Dewan Tatum, who wore a pair of Alexandre Birman Clarita heels in red velvet. Tatum is a judge, along with Lopez, on the upcoming NBC dance competition show “World of Dance,” which premieres on May 8.
