Jennifer Lopez’s Revealing Dress Showed Off Her Christian Louboutin Pumps

Jennifer Lopez wore an Elie Saab dress at the NBC Universal Summer Press Tour on March 20. REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez loves to show off a little (or a lot) of leg on the red carpet, and Monday night was no exception.

The star attended NBC Universal’s Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles wearing an Elie Saab embellished, belted dress that featured an up-to-there slit. The dress showed off her super-high Christian Louboutin “So Kate” black pumps.

Jennifer Lopez in an Elie Saab dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Lopez’s Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

WORLD OF DANCE. @jlo IN @eliesaabworld @ippolitajewelry @louboutinworld #randm A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Lopez posed on the red carpet with Jenna Dewan Tatum, who wore a pair of Alexandre Birman Clarita heels in red velvet. Tatum is a judge, along with Lopez, on the upcoming NBC dance competition show “World of Dance,” which premieres on May 8.

Jennifer Lopez (left) and Jenna Dewan Tatum. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Says She Knew She Made It When She Looked at Her Shoe Selection

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti’s Shoe Collaboration

Jennifer Lopez Gives an Inside Look at Her ‘All I Have’ Las Vegas Show