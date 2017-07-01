Jennifer Lopez Sparkled in Head-to-Toe Crystals at Macy’s Fourth of July Concert

View Slideshow Jennifer Lopez performs at the Macy's Fourth of July concert wearing tan over-the-knee boots. REX Shutterstock

Classic Americana style does not mandate a red, white and blue ensemble.

Just look to Jennifer Lopez’s patriotic street style look on Friday at the Macy’s Fourth of July concert — shining brightly in head-to-toe crystals, stars and an American eagle emblazoned for all to see.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Macy’s Fourth of July concert wearing crystal-embellished tan over-the-knee boots. REX Shutterstock

The pop star hit the stage in a blingy outfit in the Big Apple for a prerecorded show in Queens’ Long Island City that will air on Tuesday, Independence Day, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For one of her numbers, JLo had on an unbuttoned black-on-white plaid shirt over a sexy white one-piece bodysuit that featured stars and an eagle at the center. She completed the look with tan over-the-knee boots and a New York Yankees hat covered in rhinestones. No doubt her boyfriend, former Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez, took notice of the nod to the team while watching the show.

Jennifer Lopez wears a head-to-toe crystal-embellished outfit. REX Shutterstock

A style chameleon, the “Shades of Blue” actress showcased streetwear as well as high-end fashion when she rocked the house in a racy Fausto Puglisi dress that incorporated above-the-waist double slits and gold embellishments. Lopez finished off the costume with black platform heels.

The concert also features performers Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Fausto Puglisi double-slit dress with black platform heels. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of JLo’s concert style.