Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is All About Her Legs at ‘World of Dance’ Party

Jennifer Lopez poses at the "World of Dance" party in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez may be 48 years old, but she isn’t showing signs of stopping anytime soon.

At a celebration for “World of Dance,” a new show she executive produces and on which she serves as a judge, Lopez stepped out in a formfitting David Koma dress with a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Lopez wears a blue David Koma dress with a racy thigh-high slit. Rex Shutterstock

The singer anchored her look with sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti — a brand with which she has collaborated on two collections — adding extra height to her 5-foot-5 frame.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s footwear at the “World of Dance” celebration. Rex Shutterstock

With respect to her latest collection with Giuseppe Zanotti, Lopez told Footwear News that she aimed for the second line to be a natural progression from the first one, which debuted in the spring.

“This collection is a natural evolution from last season’s debut. The fall ’17 capsule embodies the same unique style but developed further. All the important projects in my life are deeply intertwined,” she said. “For spring, each style was named after people who have a special place in my heart. For fall, I wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite roles from my performances in television and film.”

