Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym in Chic Sheer-Paneled Yoga Pants & These Comfy Nikes People Are Raving About

View Slideshow Jennifer Lopez heading to the gym in New York City. Splash News

Though Jennifer Lopez is known for her designer heels, the star takes it easy in a pair of sneakers from time to time. Aside from the white Gucci kicks she wore to visit the Louvre in Paris with her beau, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, J-Lo was spotted hitting up a New York City gym this week in Nike sneakers the internet can’t get enough of.

According to online reviews — reported by Who What Wear — one user confirms the workout shoes “are the comfiest pair I own.” Another customer wrote in, “I have 2 pairs and a pair for my husband.”

However, the best part about them is reportedly the cloth material within the shoes, a commenter pointed out. In accordance with the highly positive feedback, the fact that they’re good enough for the legendary performer already sets them apart. On top of that, you can’t go wrong with athletic gear for $120.

To complete her look, the “World of Dance” judge wore her Nikes with Beyond Yoga blue and black sheer paneled high-waisted leggings that are now on sale for $93. She kept the rest of her gym outfit low-key with a black cropped tee and nothing else, except her phone in hand.

Jennifer Lopez heading to the gym in New York City. Splash News

Nike Air Presto sneaker, $120; nordstrom.com

Click through the gallery to see our roundup of JLo’s best stilettos and comfy cool kicks.

Want more?

J.Lo Went Glam in a Teal Gown & Gold Stilettos for NYC Wedding

FN Exclusive: Jennifer Lopez on Her Latest Collection With Giuseppe Zanotti

J-Lo Poses at ‘Love’ Sculpture With A-Rod in Nude Color Pumps

JLo, Naomi, Hailey & More Celebs in Bikinis Who Didn’t Play It Safe With Shoes