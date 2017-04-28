Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Barely-There Dresses With Jimmy Choo Platforms at Latin Billboards

Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 28. REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez was definitely the talk of the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Thursday.

The singer arrived wearing a barely-there (and we mean barely) Julien Macdonald cut-out dress with a leg slit. If you could look away from the dress for just a moment, you noticed her sky-high Jimmy Choo sandals, which featured layered leather strips in different colors — and a heel measuring in at nearly 4.7 inches.

Jennifer Lopez wore a Julien Macdonald cut-out dress with Jimmy Choo’s Max platforms, which feature multicolored layered leather strips. REX Shutterstock

Although the dress might not be so practical for anyone besides Lopez, her heels, while super-high, are not totally unwearable, and are currently available online for $950.

Another look at Lopez’s Julien Macdonald dress and Jimmy Choo platforms. REX Shutterstock

Lopez’s Jimmy Choo Max platforms. REX Shutterstock

During the show, Lopez swapped the black dress for a similar gold sleeveless version, also by Macdonald, that was equally revealing. This time she paired it with Jimmy Choo’s Pearl platforms, which, at 5.7 inches, are even higher.

Jennifer Lopez wearing gold Jimmy Choo Pearl platform pumps. REX Shutterstock

(Left) Jimmy Choo Max platform, $950; jimmychoo.com. (Right) Jimmy Choo Pearl platform, $875; jimmychoo.com

Lopez performed a new single during the show titled “Mírate,” and also received three awards: Tour of the Year, Social Artist of the Year and the Star Award. Her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Washere, both took to Instagram to praise the star’s ability to totally master the risqué style.

ROLL UP THE CARPET. WE'RE DONE. LATIN BILLBOARD 🖤. @jlo in @julienmacdonald @jimmychoo @lynn_ban #randm A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

🏆Win Win 🏆 @jlo @julienmacdonald @jimmychoo @lynn_ban #RandM #LatinBillboards A post shared by Mariel Haenn (@marielwashere) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

