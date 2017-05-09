Jennifer Lopez Looked Like an Off-Duty Bride in This All-White Ensemble

REX Shutterstock.

Do we hear wedding bells? Maybe not quite yet, but Jennifer Lopez looked like a bride in the making on Monday in New York City. The singer and actress was seen around town on multiple occasions, as she was busy promoting her new show, “World of Dance.” She also offered up some details about her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, during her rounds — and apparently, he’s a great dancer.

Lopez was spotted leaving the “Today” show in an all-white ensemble, pairing satin taupe-colored platform sandals with an embroidered lace minidress by Jonathan Simkhai and a matching white overcoat.

Jennifer Lopez out and about in New York City. REX Shuttertock.

This look gave off major bride vibes, but she was seen later in the evening in a different outfit, this time with Rodriguez by her side.

Lopez changed into a statement Valentino jacket from the label’s resort ’16 collection, which she paired with another platform sandal. Her beige peep-toe shoes were detailed with gold metallic plating. Rodriguez chose a subtler look, wearing Adidas sneakers.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez spotted in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Early in the day, on her way to the “Today” show, she opted for yet another pair of platform sandals. She wore her Jimmy Choo shoes with a Max Mara jacket.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Jimmy Choo shoes and Max Mara in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

