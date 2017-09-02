J-Lo Wears 5.5″ Stilettos Out With Son and A-Rod in New York City

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez step out in NYC on Sept. 1.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out looking sharp in NYC yesterday.

While A-Rod donned a crisp black suit, the 48-year-old “Shades of Blue” actress rocked a $3,400 Gucci Leopard Lurex Jacquard dress teamed with platform Charlotte Olympia Dolly heels.

Carrying a Valentino My Rockstud bag, J-Lo’s shoes shined with their metallic calfskin-covered gold-tone platform and emphasized her signature toned legs.

jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez, gucci, charlotte olympia, valentino Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted leaving a building in Manhattan on Sept. 1. Splash

Meanwhile, the iconic singer’s son Max Anthony was significantly dressed down compared to his mom and the 42-year-old former baseball player, as he was sporting jeans and blue Converse One Star sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, gucci, charlotte olympia, valentino Jennifer Lopez steps out with A-Rod and son Max Anthony in NYC. Splash

Later in the day, while on a flight, the “Amour” singer shared a simple selfie on Instagram of her sporting a pair of fashion-forward specs.

To shop J-Lo’s shoe style, check out the link below.

Charlotte Olympia Black Suede Platform Dolly Heels

Charlotte Olympia Black Suede Platform Dolly Heels, $525; ssense.com

