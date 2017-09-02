J-Lo Wears 5.5″ Stilettos Out With Son and A-Rod in New York City

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out looking sharp in NYC yesterday.
While A-Rod donned a crisp black suit, the 48-year-old “Shades of Blue” actress rocked a $3,400 Gucci Leopard Lurex Jacquard dress teamed with platform Charlotte Olympia Dolly heels.
Carrying a Valentino My Rockstud bag, J-Lo’s shoes shined with their metallic calfskin-covered gold-tone platform and emphasized her signature toned legs.
Meanwhile, the iconic singer’s son Max Anthony was significantly dressed down compared to his mom and the 42-year-old former baseball player, as he was sporting jeans and blue Converse One Star sneakers.
Later in the day, while on a flight, the “Amour” singer shared a simple selfie on Instagram of her sporting a pair of fashion-forward specs.
To shop J-Lo’s shoe style, check out the link below.
Charlotte Olympia Black Suede Platform Dolly Heels, $525; ssense.com
