Shop the Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals J-Lo Wore for Trip to The Louvre With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez spotted at the Louvre with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez on June 17. Splash

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have be vacationing in the South of France, and this weekend they’ve been exploring the City of Lights.

On Saturday, June 17, the couple was spotted looking stylish as they checked out The Louvre Museum. J-Lo wore a matching Gucci top and skirt ensemble paired with Giuseppe Zanotti strappy patent-leather sandals.

The “Shades of Blue” actress accessorized with a Valentino ‘My Rockstud’ bag, sunglasses, hoop earrings and an Hermès Collier de Chien cuff bracelet.

Jennifer Lopez checks out the Louvre with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez on June 17. Splash

In an interview released Monday, J-Lo chatted with Access Hollywood’s Liz Hernandez backstage at her Las Vegas residency show, “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.” She told the host, “Everything’s great,” between the pair. When Hernandez asked, “Are you in love, J-Lo?” the pop star remained coy, laughing, before saying, “Well, I’ll tell you when we’re alone.”

Jennifer Lopez signs autographs outside the Louvre with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez on June 17. Splash

The 47-year-old mom of two did reveal that she’s “very, very happy,” calling the former New York Yankee, 41, “an amazing guy.” “You know, he’s so supportive and loving and he’s a great guy, and we’re just having the best time.”

