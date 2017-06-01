All the Shoes Jennifer Lopez Has Been Wearing Lately That You Can Buy

View Slideshow Jennifer Lopez wearing Monika Chiang 'Zaria' boots. Splash News/brand.

Jennifer Lopez does it all. She’s an actress, singer, style icon, shoe designer, and Tuesday night marked the premiere of her new gig as judge and executive producer of NBC reality competition show, “World of Dance.” Also, she’s currently dating Alex Rodriguez.

Moreover, the 47 year-old mom-of-two revealed to People StyleWatch that one of her many nicknames given to her by her friends is “Bronx Barbie,” in reference to when she’s dressed up on stage.

With that said, FN rounded up some of the best shoe styles JLo has been rocking lately, and where exactly you can shop them.

Recently, the star was seen heading to lunch at Cipriani restaurant in New York City with 9 year old twins Emme and Maximilian wearing Buscemi leather lace-up hiker-style boots. Paired with Spiritual Gangster’s Good Karma sweatshirt and Nsf ripped sweatpants, the mom looked cool and casual.

Wearing Buscemi’s Site Leather Lace-Up Hiking Boot on on May 16. Splash News/modesens

Buscemi Site Leather Lace-Up Hiking Boot, $750; modesens.com

Earlier in the month — this time seen leaving the Italian restaurant with boyfriend A-Rod — the Giuseppe Zanotti designer donned Monika Chiang pointy-toed studded booties.

Monika Chiang Zaria boot, $595; monikachiang.com

