Jennifer Lopez Shows Body-Confident Style In New ‘Amor’ Music Video

As the seasons change, the legendary Jennifer Lopez has something exciting up her sleeve for fans. New season, new J.Lo.

The singer was spotted in the middle of the night filming her brand-new “Amor” music video in New York City, which she confirmed with a post on Instagram. She got all glam for the shoot, opting for a luxurious black and white fur coat and black leather shorts, but toned it down with a white Guess crop top that emphasized her fit body. Lopez then went on to elevate her look with gold Jennifer Fisher and Beladora jewelry, and on top of that, jet-black Sergio Rossi platform booties with white laces. The boots have a 4-inch heel and are reminiscent of boxer boots, giving her outfit some edge.

She was just seen at the historic Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, so perhaps that’s what inspired her to put on these shoes. Either way, we’re so here for them.

Sergio Rossi Lara boot, $1,495; sergiorossi.com

