Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Hottest Couple Style Moments

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have quickly garnered status as one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples. Rex Shutterstock

Though they’ve only been dating since March, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have made quite a statement with their glamorous, perfectly in-sync style.

In their rare public appearances together, the Hollywood power pair — affectionately referred to as J-Rod by their fans — haven’t missed a step, as they continue to serve up some seriously goals-worthy couple fashion inspiration.

Who can forget their official red carpet debut at this year’s annual Met Gala? The duo had a fashion moment for the ages, with Lopez dressed in an ethereal, sky-blue Valentino gown (complete with a dramatic train) and Rodriguez impeccably turned out in a classic midnight-blue Tom Ford tuxedo. Lopez accessorized her cape-inspired dress with a pair of glittery Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a Judith Leiber clutch, while her baseball star boyfriend topped off his look with sleek, patent-leather loafers.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez make a fashionable entrance at the 2017 Met Gala. Rex Shutterstock

At a September 2017 event for her TV show “World of Dance,” Lopez sizzled in a body-hugging belted dress featuring daring cutouts. She paired it with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Rodriguez added a touch of flair to his dapper suit with a polka-dot tie, pocket square and Vince Camuto shoes.

At an event for “World of Dance,” Rodriguez’s black suit perfectly complements Lopez’s blue and black ensemble. Rex Shutterstock

Later that month, the couple was the picture of glamour when they were spotted holding hands on the street in New York. Rodriguez looked effortlessly cool in a simple blue suit, accessorized with suspenders, sunglasses and leather boots, while Lopez showed off her enviable figure in a bold red sheath dress and matching stiletto heels.

Lopez is a vision in red as the couple step out together in New York in September. Rex Shutterstock

Photographed exiting a building in New York, Lopez’s retro-inspired leopard-print dress and vampy platform heels were the perfect foil for Rodriguez’s more buttoned-up look.

Lopez channels a retro vibe in a leopard-print, Peter Pan-collar dress and platform heels. Rex Shutterstock

For Lopez’s Nov. 16 performance at the Base nightclub in Dubai, the couple went for a more casual red carpet statement. The “Jenny From the Block” singer accentuated her well-toned dancer legs in a ruffled Balmain minidress and white sandals; Rodriguez wore jeans, a white button-down shirt and a navy blazer.

Rodriguez joins Lopez for her performance at Dubai’s Base nightclub in November. Rex Shutterstock

In April, the two were photographed on a date night in New York, looking even more relaxed and laid-back. Lopez rocked an oversized sweater, a tank top and tailored pants with stiletto boots, while Rodriguez wore chino pants, a V-neck sweater and brown suede oxfords.