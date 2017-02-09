Jennifer Lopez Gives an Inside Look at Her ‘All I Have’ Las Vegas Show

Jennifer Lopez onstage performing for her "All I Have" show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in May 2016. REX Shutterstock.

If you’re wondering what Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show is like, look no further than her Instagram.

Lopez gave a peek at the before, during and after of her Vegas show “All I Have” at Planet Hollywood. Via Instagram on Wednesday, Lopez snapped a photo in her dressing room before the show.

Before show… A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:28am PST

After the show, Lopez changed into a skimpy white dress that showed off her legs and her Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

After show feels… A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Naturally, Lopez’s costumes are all about sparkle. She shared a look at a new bodysuit covered in crystals, created by designers The Blonds.

Thank you!!! Here's a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details 🌹🙏🏼💍🌸💅🏼 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

In another photo, it looks as if Lopez is wearing the bodysuit with a flannel and Timberland boots covered in crystals.

TheBRONXXXX… 💕 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:23am PST

Her final post of the evening was a clip of her performance — full of classic J. Lo dance moves.

Lil' bit of tonights show… A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Click through the gallery to see more photos from her show.

