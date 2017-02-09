Jennifer Lopez Gives an Inside Look at Her ‘All I Have’ Las Vegas Show

If you’re wondering what Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show is like, look no further than her Instagram.
Lopez gave a peek at the before, during and after of her Vegas show “All I Have” at Planet Hollywood. Via Instagram on Wednesday, Lopez snapped a photo in her dressing room before the show.
After the show, Lopez changed into a skimpy white dress that showed off her legs and her Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Naturally, Lopez’s costumes are all about sparkle. She shared a look at a new bodysuit covered in crystals, created by designers The Blonds.
In another photo, it looks as if Lopez is wearing the bodysuit with a flannel and Timberland boots covered in crystals.
Her final post of the evening was a clip of her performance — full of classic J. Lo dance moves.
Click through the gallery to see more photos from her show.
