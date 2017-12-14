J-Lo Trims the Christmas Tree in Stiletto Heels & Curve-Hugging Pants While on a Ladder

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in New York. Splash

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting into the holiday spirit. And in stilettos, no less.

Getting ready for their first Christmas together, the couple celebrated by decorating the tree with J-Lo’s 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, Tuesday night. For the festive occasion, the “Amor, Amor, Amor” singer sported a cozy cream knit turtleneck sweater paired with black curve-hugging pants and matching platform stiletto ankle booties.

J-Lo trimming the tree in stiletto booties. Instagram

Shots from the evening shared to the 48-year-old’s Instagram story showed A-Rod giving her daughter Emme a lift; her son Max contemplating where to hang an ornament; and the artist herself, getting some help from her cousin and personal assistant Tiana Rios while placing the gold star on top of the tree.

And while we feared a bit for the iconic entertainer’s safety, looking at pictures of her perched atop a ladder in sky-high lace-ups, there’s no denying she looked great while doing it.

The iconic entertainer wearing platform boots. Instagram

As for the boys, the former MLB star kept things casual in black Adidas track pants teamed with a navy T-shirt while a barefoot Max wore a gray striped sweater with black pants.

A-Rod gives Lopez’s daughter Emme a lift. Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s son Max ads an ornament to the tree. Instagram

The following day, the “Shades of Blue” actress was spotted shopping at Hermes and walking with her children in more low-key attire, including 6-inch Premium Timberland work boots, white sweatpants and a chunky turtleneck paired under a fur-lined hooded parka from Nicole Benisti.

J-Lo with daughter Emme in New York. Splash

