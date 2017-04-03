Jennifer Lopez Rocks Casadei Pumps in NYC With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez dressed to impress on Monday in New York.
The singer, whose new dance competition show “World of Dance” premieres this spring, was spotted out with new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. While the couple kept it casual in boots and sneakers on Sunday, they were dressed to the nines on Monday.
Lopez wore a red bell-sleve crop top with matching pants, a Christian Louboutin handbag and a pair of Casadei beige suede Blade pumps.
Lopez’s pumps have a 4.5-inch heel that’s covered in patent leather, while the rest of the shoe is suede. The Blade, Casadei’s iconic style, retails for $750.
Casadei Blade pump, $750; casadei.com
On Sunday, Lopez wore a pair of lace-up, fur-trim boots while Rodriguez wore classic Nike Air Force One sneakers.
