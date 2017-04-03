Jennifer Lopez Rocks Casadei Pumps in NYC With Alex Rodriguez

By / 47 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in New York on April 3.
Splash

Jennifer Lopez dressed to impress on Monday in New York.

The singer, whose new dance competition show “World of Dance” premieres this spring, was spotted out with new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. While the couple kept it casual in boots and sneakers on Sunday, they were dressed to the nines on Monday.

Related
Nike vs. Jordan: Gonzaga and North Carolina Meet for the Men's College Basketball Title

Lopez wore a red bell-sleve crop top with matching pants, a Christian Louboutin handbag and a pair of Casadei beige suede Blade pumps.

Jennifer Lopez Alex RodriguezLopez wearing Casadei Blade pumps. Splash

Lopez’s pumps have a 4.5-inch heel that’s covered in patent leather, while the rest of the shoe is suede. The Blade, Casadei’s iconic style, retails for $750.

Casadei Blade pump, $750; casadei.com

On Sunday, Lopez wore a pair of lace-up, fur-trim boots while Rodriguez wore classic Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez Alex RodriguezJennifer Lopez wearing fur-trim boots and Alex Rodriguez wearing Nike Air Force 1s. Splash
Jennifer Lopez Alex RodriguezA closer look at Lopez’s boots and Rodriguez’s Nike sneakers. Splash

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez’s Revealing Dress Showed Off Her Christian Louboutin Pumps

Jennifer Lopez Says She Knew She Made It When She Looked at Her Shoe Selection

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti’s Shoe Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s