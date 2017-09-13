JLo Twinned With Her Daughter in White Gucci Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muniz wear Gucci Ace sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez had bonding time with her daughter in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday. The pair spent their busy day in Gucci sneakers. JLo’s playful Ace style is done in sleek white leather with classic red and green stripes at the side. Each variation of the Ace has a unique embroidery over the stripes.

Lopez wore a pair with stunning crystal embellishments.

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme wears a red dress with Gucci sneakers while entering a car. Rex Shutterstock

Emme Maribel Muniz, her daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony, opted for the Ace style with a lady bug embroidery on one sneaker and a pineapple on the other.

Earlier in the day Lopez was spotted with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha, who also had on Gucci sneakers.

Join Lopez and her girls with your own Gucci Ace sneaker.

Jennifer Lopez in Guccie Ace crystal-embellished watersnake-trimmed leather sneakers. Rex Features

Gucci Ace crystal-embellished watersnake-trimmed leather sneakers, $1,100; Net-a-porter.com

Gucci Ace metallic ayers-trimmed embellished leather sneakers, $650; Net-a-porter.com

Gucci Appliquéd embellished leather sneakers, $795; Net-a-porter.com

Gucci Snake-trimmed embellished leather sneakers, $950; Net-a-porter.com

