Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing These $700 Gucci Sneakers

Fact: Jennifer Lopez is a huge fan of shoes. Then again, who isn’t? Whether she’s sporting a comfortable pair of Nike sneakers during a workout or elegant gold stilettos at a wedding, the legendary star’s shoe collection is to die for.

Even for someone with a shoe collection as big as hers, Lopez has go-to shoes in her closet. According to her latest outings, one seems to be her Gucci sequin snake sneakers. The star was spotted this week wearing them while sipping on some Starbucks in New York. She styled the classic white kicks, which currently retail for $780, with a simple black and white striped dress, a black cardigan and matching wide aviators.

Before this, Lopez brought the Gucci sneaks on her Parisian getaway with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. She even posed for a sweet picture while wearing them in front of the Louvre. From Paris to New York, we can’t wait to see which city she wears them in next.

Yesterday💚 @jlo #jenniferlopez #nyc A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Fanpage 😍 (@ellen_jlover) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Gucci Ace sequin snake sneakers, $780; farfetch.com

