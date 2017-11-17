Jennifer Lopez Showed So Much Skin in the Chicest Way for Dubai Getaway

Jennifer Lopez poses at BASE Dubai Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez broke the “no white after Labor Day” rule during an appearance at Base nightclub in Dubai yesterday. The “Jenny From the Block” singer sported an all-white ensemble, choosing a flouncy minidress and stiletto sandals.

While Lopez appeared to show off a lot of skin via cut-out detailing, her Balmain frock featured nude paneling underneath for more coverage. The 47-year-old tied her look together with sky-high, white sandals for a sultry, monochromatic look.

Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez, clad in Balmain, pose at Base in Dubai on Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Lopez’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, came came along for the revelry. The former Yankees star sported a navy blazer, jeans and dark shoes.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez posted photos on Instagram. Lopez chose a shot of herself lounging on a staircase, taking a selfie, which she captioned, “But first… 🤳👄.”

But first… 🤳👄 @Balmain A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 17, 2017 at 3:12am PST

Rodriguez opted for a picture of Lopez holding onto a rail at the bottom of a staircase, captioning the image, “My date #dubai #dinner #1am#concertschedule #jetlagged.”

My date #dubai #dinner #1am #concertschedule #jetlagged A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

