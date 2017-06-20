Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her Designer Sandals With a $99 Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make red carpet debut at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s rendezvous in the romantic City of Light continues. The couple was spotted this week in Paris posing for a series of photos in front of the Louvre museum. Lopez stole the spotlight Saturday in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals but went back the next day wearing more comfortable Gucci sneakers.

On the same night, Lopez pulled out the same style of Zanotti heels again for a date night with Rodriguez at the exclusive La Societe restaurant. It’s proof that even the biggest stars aren’t afraid to recycle styles. If it works, it works, right? The only difference was that this version was metallic and bejeweled.

Jlo's date night outfit on a budget. Tap/see below for outfit details. Dress: Mistress Rocks Take em Down Nude Bandage Two Piece Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sparkle A post shared by Street Style and More (@celebsstyle_) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

To bring her outfit to a whole other level, the singer paired her shoes with a $99 two-piece coordinating body con set from brand Mistress Rocks. A similar version of Lopez’s heels retail for $845 at Barneys New York — also proving that celebrities love mixing high and low, too.

Giuseppe Zanotti Coline Velvet sandals, $845; barneys.com

