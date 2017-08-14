Jennifer Lopez Nailed the Metallic Shoe Trend Again on a Date With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in New York on April 3. Splash News

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inseparable. For their latest getaway, the couple was spotted attending the eighth annual Apollo in the Hamptons charity fundraiser. The star-studded event was a night to remember and included a performance from Justin Timberlake.

Rodriguez stood by Lopez’s side in a dapper blue suit, while she turned heads in a white and metallic-embellished Zuhair Murad romper — which she paired with a sparkly Valentino shoulder bag and shiny Giuseppe Zanotti sandals to match. Given how popular the metallic trend has gotten, the singer’s sandals are unfortunately sold out but are still available online in multiple colors.

If you look back at the duo’s time together, you’ll notice that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Lopez sport these heels. She wore a nude version during their romantic summer trip to Paris in June. As their relationship continues to blossom, their style continues to stand out.

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals (similar), $845; farfetch.com

