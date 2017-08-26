How Jennifer Lopez Nailed the Monochromatic Trend From Head to Toe

The monochromatic trend is everywhere these days. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum and more have been rocking the look left and right. And on Friday night, Jennifer Lopez opted for a head-to-toe green ensemble for an evening out with A-Rod.
The singer, 48, was spotted leaving a friend’s home in New York hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Wearing an army-green jumpsuit and matching lace-up Christian Louboutin booties, the mom of two looked chic.
Plus, the sole of her Louboutin heel perfectly matched the red shade of lipstick she was sporting. Meanwhile, the former baseball player, 42, donned a navy sport coat, featuring a pocket square, over a crisp white button-down with black trousers and black lace-up sneakers.
Earlier in the evening the duo were seen having dinner at The Mark Hotel, where they were joined by J-Lo’s manager, Benny Medina.
