How Jennifer Lopez Nailed the Monochromatic Trend From Head to Toe

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spotted leaving a friend's house in the upper west side neighborhood of NYC on Aug. 25. Splash

The monochromatic trend is everywhere these days. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum and more have been rocking the look left and right. And on Friday night, Jennifer Lopez opted for a head-to-toe green ensemble for an evening out with A-Rod.

The singer, 48, was spotted leaving a friend’s home in New York hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Wearing an army-green jumpsuit and matching lace-up Christian Louboutin booties, the mom of two looked chic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted holding hands as they leave a friends house in NYC. Splash

Plus, the sole of her Louboutin heel perfectly matched the red shade of lipstick she was sporting. Meanwhile, the former baseball player, 42, donned a navy sport coat, featuring a pocket square, over a crisp white button-down with black trousers and black lace-up sneakers.

Earlier in the evening the duo were seen having dinner at The Mark Hotel, where they were joined by J-Lo’s manager, Benny Medina.

A closer look at J-Lo’s army green Christian Louboutin booties. Splash

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Elevated Her Vegas Showgirl Outfit With Crystal-Covered Heels in New Photo Shoot

Jennifer Lopez Nailed the Metallic Shoe Trend Again on a Date With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing These $700 Gucci Sneakers