Jennifer Lawrence’s Sandal-Mule Hybrids Are the Ideal Summer Shoe

Jennifer Lawrence REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence made moves in style this weekend as she was spotted leaving a lunch with director Quentin Tarantino in L.A. on Sunday.

The star opted for an effortless ensemble, rocking a classic white T-shirt along with cuffed distressed jeans. She completed her look with round sunglasses, a black bag, gold necklace, and tasseled bracelets, but what really made the actress’ outfit were her mules.

Lawrence donned studded Alexander Wang mules that stand out among the average version of this hot shoe trend. Plus, these work for summer since they still allow some ventilation thanks to the woven suede strips.

Jennifer Lawrence out and about in LA #jenniferlawrence #outandabout #la #streetstyle A post shared by chiquinho (@mandyriverpaz) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Alexander Wang Amelia suede sandal, $595; alexanderwang.com

