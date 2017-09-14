Jennifer Lawrence Dresses Like Cinderella for ‘Mother!’ Premiere — No Glass Slipper Needed

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of "Mother!" in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence attended the New York premiere of her new film “Mother!” at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday evening. Though the film, directed by her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsksy, is a psychological thriller whose trailers are filled with images of a grotesquely horrified Lawrence, the actress took on an entirely different aesthetic for the premiere.

She stunned onlookers in a Dior couture gown. Its full tulle skirt and elegantly draped bodice made Lawrence look like a modern-day Cinderella. She pinned her hair in an elegant updo with flowers to match the film’s poster.

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “Mother!” in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior with Darren Aronofsky at “Mother!” premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Lawrence kept the updo but changed her dress for the after-party following the premiere. Made by Ralph and Russo, this dress’s “wow” factor came from its sparkly finish and thick, vertical stripes, which fell to the floor while the rest of the dress stopped before Lawrence’s knees. Unlike the Dior gown, this dress kept her shoes visible.

Lawrence wore Casadei Techno Blade sandals, defined by a combination of a peep-toe and linear T-strap that allow a feminine appeal. Finished in a metallic glossy leather, the sandal is refined yet elegant.

Jennifer Lawrence in Ralph and Russo with Emma Stone at the “Mother!” after-party. Rex Shutterstock

Casadei Techno Blade sandal, $820; Casadei.com

Want more?

Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles in Nude-Illusion Versace Chain Dress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Mother!’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie & Her Six Kids Were Chic at Toronto International Film Fest Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence’s Sandal-Mule Hybrids Are the Ideal Summer Shoe