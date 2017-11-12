Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Get Silly on Governors Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone put their fun-loving friendship on full display at last night’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
The Oscar-winning actresses hit the red carpet together, where they proceeded to goof off in front of the cameras.
Lawrence, 27 showed off a toned midriff in a bejeweled two-piece Alexander McQueen ensemble.
As for Stone, the “La La Land” star, 29, stepped out in a white belted Louis Vuitton frock paired with silver sandals.Vuitton tapped Stone last month as its new ambassador.
The fashionable duo was joined by many other big names at the event. Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Margot Robbie, Angelina Jolie and many other stars were in the house.
