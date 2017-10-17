You Can See Through Jennifer Lawrence’s Sheer Dior Dress in Flattering Places

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Elle Women in Hollywood event. Rex Shutterstock

As the face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence has a duty to elevate the brand in ways no other celebrities have before, and she does exactly that whenever she steps out in one of the French fashion house’s looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles wearing a bold Dior number that undoubtedly stood out from the rest.

Lawrence rocked a floor-length pleated gown with see-through printed cutouts along the top of the dress. It was a beautifully embellished design, which she wore with a shiny silver crescent moon necklace, and though they were covered by the bottom of the look, she topped things off with strappy black sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the <em>Elle</em> Women in Hollywood event. Rex Shutterstock

However, Lawrence managed to show off her eye-catching dark red pedi.

It’s a fashion moment we won’t forget, and we can hardly wait to see what Dior dress she’ll wear next.

Want more?

Jennifer Lawrence Dresses Like Cinderella for ‘Mother!’ Premiere — No Glass Slipper Needed

Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles in Nude-Illusion Versace Chain Dress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Mother!’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence Sports Edgy Airport Look With Ladder-Strap Combat Boots in Venice

Jennifer Lawrence’s Sandal-Mule Hybrids Are the Ideal Summer Shoe