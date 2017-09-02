Jennifer Lawrence Sports Edgy Airport Look With Ladder-Strap Combat Boots in Venice

Ahead of the premiere of their new psychological thriller “Mother!” Jennifer Lawrence and director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky kept things low-key as they touched down at the Venice airport.
While 48-year-old Aronofsky donned a black hoodie and jeans paired with red trainers, the 27-year-old “Hunger Games” star donned an Ulla Johnson printed maxi dress and chunky black boots for their arrival.
Featuring three straps, the black leather biker-style boots stood out against her feminine summer-y frock. J-Law was clearly trying to go unnoticed though, donning shades and a gray hat.
This marks a rare public appearance for the actress and the edgy “Black Swan” director, who met on the set of “Mother!.” In an interview referencing her man recently, the star told Vogue: ‘We had energy . . . I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.’
