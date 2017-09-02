Jennifer Lawrence Sports Edgy Airport Look With Ladder-Strap Combat Boots in Venice

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky arrive at the Venice airport on Sept. 2. Splash

Ahead of the premiere of their new psychological thriller “Mother!” Jennifer Lawrence and director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky kept things low-key as they touched down at the Venice airport.

While 48-year-old Aronofsky donned a black hoodie and jeans paired with red trainers, the 27-year-old “Hunger Games” star donned an Ulla Johnson printed maxi dress and chunky black boots for their arrival.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing an Ulla Johnson maxi dress with chunky black boots at the Venice airport. Splash

Featuring three straps, the black leather biker-style boots stood out against her feminine summer-y frock. J-Law was clearly trying to go unnoticed though, donning shades and a gray hat.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing chunky black boots at the Venice airport. Splash

This marks a rare public appearance for the actress and the edgy “Black Swan” director, who met on the set of “Mother!.” In an interview referencing her man recently, the star told Vogue: ‘We had energy . . . I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.’

Darren Aronofsky wearing red sneakers as he arrives in Venice for the film festival on Sept. 2. Splash

