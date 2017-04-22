Jennifer Hudson Had the Best Time Dripping in Diamonds and Dquared2 at Tiffany’s Blue Book Party

View Slideshow Jennifer Hudson wears head-to-toe Dsquared2 at the 2017 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Jennifer Hudson kicked up her heels today at Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book party.

While posing for cameras, the Oscar winner danced and flashed her sparkling bracelets — and she felt as good as she looked.

“I had such a good time dancing and singing around in @tiffanyandco diamonds tonight And @dsquared2 from head to toe,” the entertainer wrote.

The “Dreamgirls” star had on Dsquared2’s yellow one-shoulder mini dress with ruffled detail and a slit up the front, as well as the label’s satin embellished heels.

L-R: Claire Danes, Jennifer Hudson, Ruth Negga Reese Witherspoon and Haley Bennett at the 2017 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

She had good company in fellow Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and acclaimed actresses Claire Danes and Ruth Negga at the soiree, but her favorite companions of the night were her blinding accessories.

“You know what they say ! Diamonds are a girls best friend,” she wrote on Instagram, “And I’m dripping in them thanks to @tiffanyandco.”

Reese Witherspoon wears a Brandon Maxwell gown at the 2017 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon had on a floor-length dark green Brandon Maxwell dress; Danes had on a strapless black dress teamed with strappy sandals; Bennett had on a light blue J. Mendel gown; Negga looked chic in shimmery cheetah-print dress with black boots.

