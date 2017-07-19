These Are Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Summer Date Night Sandals

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux leaving Sant Ambroeus restaurant in NYC. Splash

Jennifer Aniston has been spotted sporting Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals on multiple occasions this week. Two days in a row, the former “Friends” star stepped out for date night with husband Justin Theroux wearing the popular strappy shoe style.

On Monday for dinner at Blue Hill with the 45-year-old “The Leftovers” actor — who was rather unseasonably dressed in a windbreaker — Aniston paired the high-heeled nude sandals with high-waisted striped blue pants and a simple navy tank top.

#JenniferAniston and #JustinTheroux are the perfect color coordinating couple on their date night in NYC. (📷: XactpiX/Splash)⠀ A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

The next night for dinner at Italian eatery Sant Ambroeus, the 48-year-old actress sported the same shoe with distressed jeans and a Céline Trotteur shoulder bag. Meanwhile,Theroux donned black jeans, a blue T-shirt and beat-up combat boots for the outing.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux out in NYC on July 18. Splash

The versatile nude sandals could be a worthwhile wardrobe investment.

Stuart Weitzman NudistSong patent-leather sandals, $400; net-a-porter.com

